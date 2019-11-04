Abducted 2-year-old San Antonio girl found, father in custody

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office says that an abducted two-year-old San Antonio girl has been found and the suspect is in custody.

Officials say Jaya Ailani Trevino and her father Juan Trevino were located at around 8:40 a.m. today (11/5) in the area of Military Drive and Timbercreek.

Jaya is receiving medical evaluations as a precaution but officials say that she is okay.

The suspect, Juan, was taken to the Bexar County Adult Detention Center.

An Amber Alert had been issued after Jaya was abducted from her home in the early hours of Monday morning (11/4) by Juan.

According to a Facebook post from the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, Jaya was taken during a family violence assault when Trevino kicked down the door to his estranged wife's residence, threatened her with violence and assaulted her.

He then grabbed Jaya and fled the residence, her mother seeing Jaya's head slam against the door on the way out.

