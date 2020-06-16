Abbott: Texas has more than enough hospital beds available for COVID-19 patients

article

Despite another record high number of coronavirus cases in the state of Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott said hospital capacity remains abundant.

Gov. Abbott gave an update Tuesday on the increasing number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state. He started by saying out that Texas has the second lowest death rate in the nation and more than enough hospital beds available to treat those who are sick.

“We remain laser-focused on abundant hospital bed capacity,” he said.

At the same time, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins pointed out that the state has lost nearly 30% of its hospital bed capacity since businesses have started to reopen.

There were 2,622 new positive COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday across the state. It’s another record high number of cases for Texas.

Abbott blamed that in part on spikes in counties like Collin County where the results of batch reporting have returned. Many of Collin County’s 120 positive cases Tuesday were test results from residents at the Arbor Hills Memory Care Community.

The governor also blamed the increase on people gathering on Memorial Day and going out to bar-type settings. There are certain counties where a majority of those testing positive are under the age of 30.

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission will issue warnings to bars and restaurants and possibly suspend liquor licenses if they are violating orders and not practicing safe standards, he said.

Gov. Abbott encouraged Texans to continue wearing masks, washing their hands frequently and maintaining safe distancing practices.

But when asked if he would allow counties like Dallas County more local control over mask mandates, he made it clear that he will not. Abbott said he does not support throwing people in jail for not wearing masks.

"Unlike back in March, today everyone now knows how to make safe decisions to track and prevent the spread of COVID-19," he said.