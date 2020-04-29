9-year-old boy reported missing in southeast Houston

article

Authorities are searching for a 9-year-old boy who was reported missing in southeast Houston.

Hayden Hollinshed-Fort was last seen Wednesday morning around 7:45 a.m. to 8 a.m. in the 5600 block of Elm Spring Drive at Selinsky Road.

Hayden was last seen wearing an orange shirt, blue jeans, a light blue Spider-Man raincoat and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on Hayden’s whereabouts should contact the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.

MORE: Follow the latest local news