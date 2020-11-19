7 Chinese American WWII Veterans to be honored at Houston Texans game this Sunday

This Sunday's game against the New England Patriots is the Texans annual 'Salute to Service' game.

The Texans recently filmed four of the seven Chinese American WWII vets on the field at NRG Stadium.

"If I was a young kid, I was going to get into trouble so I joined the Army," said 92-year-old Hank Lee.

Lee and 97-year-old Bock Mah fought for our country in WWII.

"Seeing the world, seeing how other people that's what I enjoyed the most," Lee said.

The Chinese American Citizens Alliance has led the effort to recognize 20,000 Chinese Americans who served in WWII.

"It's the best country in the world," said Lee.

Chinese American WWII veterans willingly served the United States, even though the country they served enacted the Chinese Exclusion Act. The first immigration law that excluded an entire ethnic group.

"We wanted to be there to show the people that like other people we were loyal and good," Lee said.

While seven Chinese American WWII vets will be honored at the Texans game this Sunday, only four could make it when the Texans shot a video for the teams Salute to Service Moment.

Keep in mind Hank Lee is 92 and Bock Mah is 97.

"I never miss a football game," Mah said.

Bock, Hank, and two other Chinese American WWII vets got to be on the field, which was a real treat for Mah, who is a huge football fan.

"Took him to the stadium, he went on the floor for the first time. He really enjoyed it and they gave him a commemorative football," his son Tommy Mah said.

So how do you live to be almost 93 and still be sharp as a tack?

"Take it day to day, that's what I do," said Lee. "You never know what day is promised to you."

You can see the entire video on Sunday after the game on the Texans website.

On December 9, the seven WWII vets will be given Congressional Gold Medals during a virtual ceremony.