463 cases of Coronavirus COVID-19 in greater Houston area; 3 deaths, 30 recovered

There have been 463 confirmed 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in and from the greater Houston area.

86 patients are in Fort Bend County, 135 in Harris County, 68 in the City of Houston, 41 in Montgomery County, 39 in Brazoria County, 28 in Brazos County, nine in Matagorda County, two in Grimes County, three in Wharton County, 40 from Galveston County, one of whom is currently quarantined in Austin, two in Chambers County, two in Liberty County, three in Walker County, one in Austin County, three in Washington County, and one in Jackson County.

The patients have been linked to a mix of both international travel and community spread.

The first COVID-19 death was reported in Matagorda County on March 16. The second COVID-19 death was reported in Harris County on March 19.

Out of these area cases, Fort Bend County has reported eight COVID-19 cases that have recovered. Harris County reports 13 cases recovered. The City of Houston reports three recovered. Montgomery County reports one case recovered. Brazoria County reports four cases recovered. Galveston has one recovered case.

Multiple local children under the age of 10 years old have tested positive.

Here's a timeline of how the virus has unfolded in our area:

Thursday, March 26

The Houston Health Department reported today the first coronavirus (COVID-19) death in Houston. The resident was a woman with several underlying health conditions in the 60 to 70 age range. She died at a local hospital Tuesday, March 24. The department received test results today confirming the woman as a COVID-19 case.

The Brazoria County Health Department is reporting six new COVID-19 cases that brings the total cases to 39 in Brazoria County. They also announced three additional individuals fully recovered and released from home isolation. This totals four recovered cases.

Fort Bend County is reporting 32 additional cases of COVID-19 in the county, along with 3 additional recoveries. The overall total is 86 cases and 8 recoveries.

Galveston County Health District (GCHD) this afternoon announces 13 additional positive COVID-19 cases in Galveston County residents. This brings the county’s case total to 40. Galveston

Washington County reports two more COVID-19 cases, bringing county total to three.

Montgomery County Public Health District confirms 41 positive cases of COVID-19, an increase of 10 from Wednesday.

Harris County reports 16 additional positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the county total to 135.

The Houston Health Department announces two new positive cases on Thursday, bringing the city's total to 68.

Brazoria County reports that three more of their patients have now recovered. The county has 33 total cases with four of the patients recovered.

Walker County reports they now have a total of three confirmed cases in the county.

Brazos County reports seven additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases in the county to 28. The Health District says of the total cases in the county, three patients are currently hospitalized.

Wednesday, March 25

Liberty County announced its second positive COVID-19 case. The patient is a man in his 50s who is isolating at home while dealing with mild symptoms. The source of his infection is under investigation.

Washington County announced its first positive COVID-19 case. Officials confirmed to The Banner Press in Brenham that the patient is a male in his 40s, and is employed by the city of Brenham.

Jackson County announced one of its residents has tested positive for COVID-19 at a Harris County hospital.

“The female is over the age of 65 and tested positive after being hospitalized for an unrelated medical issue. The investigation as to the probable origin of exposure is currently ongoing. The person is currently experiencing mild symptoms and is hospitalized in Harris County but is expected to isolate at home once she is released,” said Jackson

County Hospital CEO, Bill Jones.

Fort Bend County is reporting eight additional cases of #COVID-19 in the county, along with one additional recovery. The overall total is 54 cases and 5 recoveries. No additional details were provided on the patients.

Chambers County has another COVID-19 case. The patient is a female in her 40s.

Galveston County Health District announces five additional positive COVID-19 cases in its county residents. This brings the county’s case total to 27. The health district also reports the first recovery in the county. A female in her 30s is considered recovered after her symptoms resolved for at least 72 hours, including having no fever without the use of fever-reducing medicine.

The new patients are described as a female, younger than 10, with recent domestic travel; a female, in her 50s, with recent domestic travel; a female, in her 20s, with recent domestic travel and contact with positive Galveston County COVID-19 case; a male, in his 50s, believed to be infected through community spread; and a male, in his 40s, believed to be infected through community spread.

Harris County Public Health (HCPH) has 40 new cases of COVID-19, which brings the total to 119 positive cases. HCPH also confirmed that 13 of their patients have recovered.

The Brazoria County Health Department is reporting five new COVID-19 cases, which brings the total cases to 33 in the county.

Patient 1 is a female between the ages of 50-60 and resides in Manvel. She is in stable condition and recovering in home isolation.

Patient 2 is a male between the ages of 55-65 and resides in Pearland. He is in stable condition and recovering in home isolation.

Patient 3 is a male between the ages of 20-30 and resides in Pearland.

Patient 4 is a male between the ages of 30-40 and resides in Alvin.

Patient 5 is a female between the ages of 75-85 and resides in Pearland. She is hospitalized in a Houston hospital. This case is not a travel related.

Montgomery County confirmed eight new COVID-19 cases. Three of the cases are not travel related. Two of the cases are connected.

The Houston Health Department announced 11 new positive coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases on Wednesday, bringing the total to 66. Information about the cases’ gender, age range, travel and health condition is currently unavailable but the department will release it when obtained and verified.

Brazos County announced five additional positive cases of COVID-19. This brings the total number of positive cases in Brazos County to 21.

Galveston County Health District this morning announces one additional positive COVID-19 case in a Galveston County resident. This brings the county’s case total to 22. The patient is a male in his 40s with no known travel or contact with a known positive COVID-19 case. The health district believes this is a case of community spread. He is self-quarantined.

Matagorda County Officials confirmed one additional positive case of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county. The patient is a female in her 40s who is isolated at home. No travel was reported.

The Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office says a constable deputy is in quarantine at home and has been tested for COVID-19 after showing symptoms of the coronavirus.

Tuesday, March 24

Wharton County has confirmed two new cases.

Fort Bend County officials are reporting four additional cases of COVID-19 in the county. This brings the overall total to 46 cases. No further details were released.

Fort Bend County Judge KP George issued a stay-at-home order.

Austin County officials have confirmed the county's first COVID-19 case in Sealy. The family is self-quarantining and is complying with guidelines. Any potential exposure is being investigated.

The Brazoria County Health Department is reporting nine new COVID-19 cases that brings the total cases in the county up to 28. Here's a rundown of the latest cases:

Patient 1 is a female between the ages of 40-50 and resides in Pearland. She is in stable condition and recovering in home isolation. Her case was not travel related.

Patient 2 is a female between the ages of 40-50 and resides in Rosharon. She is in stable condition and recovering in home isolation. Her case was not travel related.

Patient 3 is a female between the ages of 30-40 and resides in Angleton. She is in stable condition and recovering in home isolation. Her case was not traveled related.

Patient 4 a female between the ages of 55-65 and resides in Angleton. She is in stable condition and recovering in home isolation. Her case was not traveled related.

Patient 5 is a female between the ages of 35-45 and resides in Pearland. She is in stable condition and recovering in home isolation. (Under investigation)

Patient 6 is a female between the ages of 35-45 and resides in Pearland. She is in stable condition and recovering in home isolation. (Under investigation)

Patient 7 is a female between the ages of 15-25 and resides in Pearland. She is in stable condition and recovering in home isolation. (Under investigation)

Patient 8 is a female between the ages of 70 - 80 and resides in Manvel. She is in stable condition and recovering in home isolation. (Under investigation)

Patient 2 is a male between the ages of 20 - 30 and resides in Pearland. He is in stable condition and recovering in home isolation. (Under investigation)

Brazoria County also reported one patient who is now fully recovered and released from home isolation. This case was an individual residing in Pearland.

Matagorda County Officials confirmed two additional positive cases of COVID-19. One patient is a female in her 50s who is seeking additional treatment for conditions presumed to be related to the COVID-19 virus. The other is a female between the ages of 85 and 95 who is seeking additional treatment for conditions presumed to be related to the COVID-19 virus.

Galveston County Health District announced three additional positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the county’s case total to 21. The cases are a female in her 50s with recent domestic travel, who is self-quarantined; a female in her 20s with recent domestic travel and contact with a known Galveston County positive COVID-19 case who is self-quarantined; and a male in his 50s with no known travel or contact with a known positive COVID-19 case. The health district believes this is a case of community spread. He is self-quarantined.

Houston Health Department announced 31 new cases bringing the city's total up to 55.

The city says the one-day spike is a result of a batch of reports received by the department from commercial laboratories. Information about the cases’ gender, age range, travel and health condition is currently unavailable but the department will release it when verified.

Houston Health Department also announced that a woman in the 15 to 25 age range now is considered recovered from the disease after she tested negative twice more than 24 hours apart. Two other people recovered yesterday.

Harris County Public Health announced 25 more COVID-19 cases. Eleven patients are females, fourteen are males. Four of the cases are due to exposure, two are travel-related, and 17 are community spread. Two are pending an investigation.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo issued a "Stay Home - Work Safe" order for the county and all cities within the county, including Houston.

Montgomery County announced four new positive COVID-19 cases, so the county now has 23 total. The patients are described as: A man in his 30s, who resides in Southwest Montgomery County. He is in isolation at his home. He has recent travel New York.

A woman in her 60s, who resides in Northeast Montgomery County. She is hospitalized. No recent travel.

A woman in her 30s, who resides in Northeast Montgomery County. She is in isolation at home. The only recent travel is to Houston.

A man in his 50s, who resides in Southwest Montgomery County. He is in isolation at home. He has recent travel to France, Germany and Spain.

Montgomery County also announced its first full recovery of a woman in her 40s.

Brazos County confirms four additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases in the county to 16. One of the new positive cases has been hospitalized. The 15 other patients are at home doing self-care

The Brazoria County Health Department is reporting one new COVID-19 case that brings the total cases to 19 in Brazoria County. The individual is a female between the ages of 50-60 and resides in Lake Jackson. She is in stable condition and recovering in home isolation. Her case was not travel related.

Monday, March 23

Fort Bend County is reporting 13 additional cases of COVID-19 in the county. They announced in a tweet, "While it's a big number, it doesn't mean that 13 new cases appeared over night. It just happens that we got a big amount reported to us by labs at the same time." No further details were provided on the individuals.

The Brazoria County Health Department is reporting two new COVID-19 cases Monday afternoon, bringing the total cases to eighteen in Brazoria County. One patient is a male in his 60s, who resides in Rosharon. He is in stable condition and recovering in home isolation. His case was not travel related. The second patient is a male in his 30s, who resides in Angleton. He is in stable condition.

Galveston County Health District (GCHD) announces one additional positive COVID-19 case in county residents. This brings the county’s case total to 18. The patient is a female younger than 10 years old with recent domestic travel. She is self-quarantined.

Montgomery County Public Health Department has been notified of 117 negative and 19 positive test results of county residents. They have results pending for another 147 residents. Here are the four new positive cases: A female teenager, who resides in Southeast Montgomery County. She is in isolation at her home. She has recent travel to New Orleans.

A woman in her 20s, who resides in Northwest Montgomery County. She is in isolation at her home. This is believed to be a case of community spread because she was in close contact with a suspected case.

A man in his 50s, who resides in Southwest Montgomery County. He is in isolation at his home. He has recent travel to Chicago, Illinois.

A man in his 50s, who resides in Southwest Montgomery County. He is in isolation at his home. He has recent travel to California.

Harris County Public Health (HCPH) has 3 new cases of COVID-19, which brings the total to 54 positive cases. One patient is a woman in her 40s, who lives in the Northwest quadrant of Harris County. She is recovered. One patient is a woman in her 60s, who lives in the Northwest quadrant of Harris County. She was infected through community spread. The third patient is a man in his 50s, who lives in the Northwest quadrant of Harris County. His infection is travel-related.

The Houston Health Department announced Monday the first COVID-19 recoveries in the city. A man and woman in the 60 to 70 age range, the city’s first two COVID-19 cases, are considered recovered from the disease after each tested negative twice more than 24 hours apart.

The Houston Health Department also announced a new positive COVID-19 case, bringing the city’s total to 24. The case, a female in the 20 to 30 age range, has no known travel history. She is recovering at home.

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) notified the Matagorda County Emergency Operations Center that one of their private physicians has two individuals that have tested positive for the COVID-19. One patient is a male and is between 55 and 65 years old and the second patient is also male between the ages of 18 and 25. Both patients are at home and in self quarantine and are in stable condition. This brings the total of Matagorda citizens that have been tested positive for COVID-19 to six.

Galveston County Health District (GCHD) announces five additional positive COVID-19 cases in county residents. This brings the county’s case total to 17. All of the patients are men who recently traveled and are self-quarantined. Two are in their 20s, one in his 40s, another in his 50s and on in his 60s.

Brazoria County announced two additional COVID-19 cases. The first patient is a female between the ages of 20-30, who lives in Angleton. She is in stable condition and recovering in home isolation. The second patient is a male between the ages of 50-60, who lives in Pearland. He is in stable condition and recovering in home isolation. Both cases are not travel-related, and the Brazoria County Health Department is actively investigating them.

Harris County lists eight additional recovered cases, bringing the total number of recovered patients up to 11.

Sunday, March 22

Galveston County Health District (GCHD) announced one additional positive COVID-19 case in a Galveston County resident. The individual is a female in her 40s who recently traveled internationally and had contact with a positive COVID-19 patient. She presented to an area clinic and is currently self-quarantined.

Harris County Public Health (HCPH) has five new cases of COVID-19, which brings the total to 51 positive cases. These new cases do not include those within the City of Houston. HCPH’s new case details:

- A 30-39 year-old woman, who lives in the Northwest quadrant of Harris County-(community spread)

- A 50-59 year-old man, who lives in the Northwest quadrant of Harris County-(contact with a positive COVID-19 individual)

- A 40-49 year-old man, who lives in the Northwest quadrant of Harris County-(community spread)

- A 20-29 year-old man, who lives in the Northwest quadrant of Harris County-(community spread)

- A 40-49 year-old man, who lives in the Southwest quadrant of Harris County-(community spread)

The Houston Health Department announced a new positive coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) case, bringing the city’s total to 23. The case, a male in the 30 to 40 age range recently traveled to Idaho. He is recovering at home.

Montgomery County Public Health District confirms Montgomery County’s 14th and 15th positive cases of COVID-19. The cases include a woman in her 40s, who resides in Southwest Montgomery County. Her case is connected to a Smith County, Texas case, where she recently traveled. She at currently at home in isolation. The other case is a man in his 40s, who has been in Northeast Montgomery County for a work-related purpose. He is currently in insolation at his residence. His only recent travel is to Houston.

Galveston County Health District announced three additional positive COVID-19 cases in Galveston County residents. This brings the county’s case total to 11.

The first individual is a male in his 70s who recently traveled domestically. He presented to an area clinic and is currently self-quarantined. The second individual is a female in her 20s who has no history of travel or contact with another infected person. GCHD believes this is a case of community spread. She presented at an area emergency room and is currently self-quarantined. The third individual is a female in her 50s who has no history of travel or contact with another infected person. GCHD believes this is a case of community spread. She presented at an area clinic and is currently self-quarantined.

There have been two additional positive cases of COVID-19 reported to the Brazos County Health District. 10 of the 12 cases are travel related. Two cases have no travel history and are believed to be community spread. All cases are at home doing self-care.

Saturday, March 21

Liberty County announced its first positive COVID-19 case. The patient is a female in her 40s who is isolating at home. The source of infection is being investigated.

Chambers County Public Health is reporting their first positive case of COVID-19. The female patient is between 50-60 years old, lives in West Chambers County, is at home, quarantined, and in stable condition. Her case represents a possible travel related case.

The Brazoria County Health Department is reporting three new cases Saturday afternoon. Authorities are investigating these cases to determine if they are travel related. Please see below for information on each of these cases:

- The first Individual is a male between the ages of 25-35 and resides in Angleton. He is in stable condition and recovering in home isolation.

- The second individual is a male between the ages of 55-65 and he resides in Clute. He is in stable condition and recovering in home isolation.

- The third individual is a male between the ages of 20-30 and he resides in Rosharon. He is in stable condition and recovering in home isolation.

Fort Bend County Health & Human Services reported five additional cases of COVID-19 in Fort Bend County residents, bringing the county’s total to 29. The new cases are:

- A man in his 70s who was hospitalized and released, now recovering at home.

- A woman in her 20s with moderate symptoms and history of travel to a high incidence area, now recovering in isolation at home.

- A man in his 50s with moderate symptoms, recovering at home.

- A woman in her 50s with moderate symptoms, recovering at home.

- A woman in her 20s with moderate symptoms recovering at home.

The Houston Health Department reported three new positive COVID -19 cases Saturday, bringing the city’s total to 22. The cases are:

- A female between the ages of 60-70 with no known travel history. She is hospitalized.

- A male between the ages of 20-30 with travel history in Texas. He is at home recovering.

- A male between the ages of 40-50 with travel history to Costa Rica. He is home recovering.

Harris County Public Health (HCPH) has 10 new cases of COVID-19, which brings the total to 46 positive cases, including one COVID-19 related death, reported on March 19, 2020. HCPH’s new case details:

- A 30-40 year-old man, who lives in the Northwest quadrant of Harris County-(exposed to a confirmed case)

- A 20-30 year-old woman, who lives in the Northwest quadrant of Harris County-(community spread)

- A 20-30 year-old man, who lives in the Northwest quadrant of Harris County-(pending investigation)

- A 30-40 year-old woman, who lives in the Northwest quadrant of Harris County-(exposed to a confirmed case)

- A boy under 10 years old, who lives in the Northwest quadrant of Harris County-(exposed to a confirmed case)

- A girl under 10 years old, who lives in the Northwest quadrant of Harris County-(exposed to a confirmed case)

- A 10-20 year-old woman, who lives in the Northwest quadrant of Harris County-(exposed to a confirmed case)

- A 40-50 year-old woman, who lives in the Northwest quadrant of Harris County-(travel-related)

- A 50-60 year-old man, who lives in the Northeast quadrant of Harris County-(pending investigation)

- A 50-60 year-old man, who lives in the Northwest quadrant of Harris County-(travel-related)

Wharton County Judge Phillip Spenrath and Wharton County Medical Director Dr. Jeffrey Gubbels were notified today of a person who tested positive in a screen test for COVID-19 virus in Wharton County. This person had been out of town and was tested after she returned to Wharton County. This is the first case in Wharton County.

Montgomery County Public Health District confirmed Montgomery County’s 13th positive case of COVID-19. She is a woman in her 30s who resides in Northwest Montgomery County. She is in isolation at home. She has no recent travel history.

Galveston County Health District (GCHD) confirmed two additional positive COVID-19 cases in Galveston County residents. This brings the county’s case total to eight. The first individual is a female in her 30s who recently traveled domestically. She presented to an area urgent care and is currently self-quarantined. The second individual is a female in her 60s who recently traveled domestically. She presented to an area clinic and is self-quarantined.

There are now eleven confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazoria County; this is an increase of one. The individual is a male, between the ages of 50-60. He resides in Pearland and is at home recovering in isolation. This case is not travel related.

There have been four additional positive cases of COVID-19 reported to the Brazos County Health District bringing the total in Brazos County to 10 cases. Nine of the cases are travel related. One case has no travel history and is believed to be community spread. All cases are at home.

On Saturday, Matagorda County Officials confirmed the fourth positive case of coronavirus COVID-19 in Matagorda County. The patient is a female between the ages of 75 and 85 and is a resident of Matagorda County. No travel history outside of Matagorda County was reported. The patient is resting comfortably at Matagorda Regional Medical Center and is responding well to treatment.

Friday, March 20

Grimes County announced a second confirmed case of COVID-19. The patient contracted the virus through household contact with the first case. Both cases were travel related and both individuals contracted the virus while traveling outside Grimes County. Neither individual made contact with anyone in Grimes County at any point during their return home.

Montgomery County Public Health District confirmed two additional positive cases of COVID-19, which brings Montgomery County’s total to 12 cases. The cases include:

- A man in his 90s who resides in Southwest Montgomery County. He is currently hospitalized. He has no recent travel history.

- A man in his 50s who resides in Southwest Montgomery County. His case is still under investigation. More details on his case will be released in Saturday’s 3 p.m. update.

Harris County Public Health confirmed three new cases of COVID-19, which brings the total to 36 positive cases, including one COVID-19 related death, reported on March 19, 2020. These new cases do not include those within the City of Houston. The cases include:

- A 50-60-year-old woman, who lives in the Northeast quadrant of Harris County-(community spread)

- A 20-30-year-old woman, who lives in the Southwest quadrant of Harris County-(travel-related)

- A 40-50-year-old man, who lives in the Southeast quadrant of Harris County-(investigation pending)

Brazoria County Health Department has identified five additional cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county bringing the total to 10. All of these cases are travel related. Here is the information per case:

- A male, between the ages of 45-55. He resides in the Pearland area and is at home recovering in isolation.

- A male, between the ages of 40-50. He is in Pearland and is now in self-isolation.

- A male, between the ages of 40-50. He resides in Pearland and is at home recovering in isolation.

- A female, between the ages of 65-75. She resides in Pearland and is at home recovering in isolation.

- A male, between the ages of 50-60. He resides in Alvin and is at home recovering in isolation.

Fort Bend County Health & Human Services reported five additional cases of COVID-19 in Fort Bend County residents, bringing the county’s total to 24.

The 5 new cases are:

- A woman in her 20s with mild to moderate symptoms. She is recovering in isolation at home.

- A man in his 50s with mild to moderate symptoms. He is recovering in isolation at home.

- A man in his 60s who was hospitalized and discharged. He is now recovering in isolation at home.

- A woman in her 60s who is hospitalized.

- A woman in her 50s with mild to moderate symptoms. She is recovering in isolation at home.

The Houston Health Department reported eight new positive COVID -19 cases Friday, bringing the city’s total to 19. The patients include:

- A female, age 50-60, traveled to Kansas. She has been hospitalized.

- A male, age 40-50, traveled to Georgia. He has been hospitalized.

- A female, age 60-70, with no known travel history. She is home recovering.

- A female, age 60-70, traveled to Spain. She is home recovering.

- A male, age 50-60, traveled to the UK. He is home recovering.

- A male, age 40-50, traveled to New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. He is home recovering.

- A male, age 40-50, traveled to Colorado. He is home recovering.

- A male, age 40-50, traveled to Nevada. He is home recovering.

Montgomery County announced its 10th positive COVID-19 case. The woman, who is in her 50s, resides in Southeast Montgomery County. Her case is still under investigation.

Brazos County Health District announced during a Facebook Live press conference two additional positive COVID-19 cases in the county. This brings the county's case total to six. The first patient is a male in his 30s who has no travel history, making him the county's first community spread case. He is doing well and recovering at home.

The second patient is a male in his 20s who recently traveled to New Mexico.

Galveston County Health District announced two additional positive COVID-19 cases in the county. This brings the county’s case total to six. The first individual is a male in his 40s who recently traveled internationally. He showed up to an area urgent care. He is currently self-quarantined in his home.

The second individual is a female in her 50s. She presented to an area hospital and is self-quarantined at home. The woman has not recently traveled but did come in contact with a person known to have traveled to a COVID-19 affected area.

Health officials announced nine new COVID-19 cases in Harris County outside the City of Houston. The patients include:

- A 20-30 year-old woman, who lives in the Northwest quadrant of Harris County- (travel-related)

- A 30-40 year-old woman, who lives in the Northwest quadrant of Harris County- (community spread)

- A 20-30 year-old woman, who lives in the Northwest quadrant of Harris County- (community spread)

- A 50-60 year-old man, who lives in the Northwest quadrant of Harris County- (community spread)

- A 50-60 year-old woman, who lives in the Southeast quadrant of Harris County- (community spread)

- A 40-50 year-old man, who lives in the Northwest quadrant of Harris County- (travel-related)

- A 20-30 year-old woman, who lives in the Southwest quadrant of Harris County- (investigation pending)

- A 50-60 year-old man, who lives in the Northwest quadrant of Harris County- (travel-related)

- A 50-60 year-old woman, who lives in the Northeast quadrant of Harris County- (investigation pending)

Brazoria County Health Department has identified its fifth COVID-19 case. The individual is male, between the ages of 40-50, and resides in the Rosharon area. The individual is not hospitalized and is recovering at a private residence.

Thursday, March 19

Montgomery County Public Health District confirmed the ninth positive COVID-19 case in Montgomery County. The man, who is in his 50s, resides in Southwest Montgomery County. He is currently hospitalized in critical but stable condition. His travel history is still under investigation.

Harris County Public Health says three COVID-19 patients have recovered. The recovered patients include two women in their 60s and a man in his 60s. All three cases were travel-related.

Fort Bend County announced that four COVID-19 patients have recovered. Officials urge residents to remember to wash hands, stay home if sick, clean, and disinfect.

Montgomery County Public Health District in conjunction with Montgomery County Office of Emergency Management, confirmed the eighth positive COVID-19 case in Montgomery County. The woman, who is in her 40s, resides in Southeast Montgomery County. She recently traveled to Germany. She is currently in isolation in her home.

Harris County confirmed five new COVID-19 cases Thursday afternoon, bringing the total cases in the county to 24. The details of each individual case are not yet known.

Fort Bend County Health & Human Services reported seven additional cases of COVID-19 in Fort Bend County residents, bringing the county’s total to 19. One of the cases is the first reported minor child in the Houston area with coronavirus.

The seven new Fort Bend cases are a woman in her 40s with international travel who has moderate symptoms and is in isolation at home, a woman in her 50s with domestic travel to a region with widespread local disease with moderate symptoms and is in isolation at home, a man in his 40s with domestic travel and mild to moderate symptoms who is in isolation at home, a minor child with domestic travel and mild symptoms who is in isolation at home, a man in his 40s with domestic travel and moderate symptoms who is in isolation at home, a woman in her 30s with domestic travel and moderate symptoms who is in isolation at home, and a man in his 30s with moderate symptoms who is recovering in isolation at home.

The Houston Health Department announced a new positive COVID-19 case on Thursday, bringing the city’s total cases to 11. The new case, a female in the 50-60 age range, is hospitalized. She has no known travel or exposure history.

Harris County Public Health reported the first COVID-19 related death of a resident in Harris County, outside the City of Houston, the second death in the greater Houston area. The man, between the ages of 80-90 years old, was a resident at a nursing home in the northwest quadrant of Harris County. He was at high risk for serious COVID-19 complications due to his age and underlying health conditions. HCPH is investigating to identify any close contact. The deceased patient was one of the confirmed COVID-19 cases reported on March 18.

Harris County Public Health announced the 19th COVID-19 case in the county outside the City of Houston. The patient is a man, 40 to 50 years old, from northwest Harris County who is currently hospitalized. Officials say he does not have a history of travel or exposure to the coronavirus.

Brazos County reported the fourth positive case in the county. Officials also disclosed more information about all four cases. The patients are a female in her 20’s who traveled to Spain, a male in his 60’s who traveled to Colorado, a female in her 20’s who traveled to New York, and a female in her 50’s who traveled to Colorado.

Wednesday, March 18

The Brazoria County Health Department reported its fourth case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Wednesday night. The individual is male, between the age of 55-65, and resides in the Manvel area. He is being hospitalized and is in stable condition.

Harris County confirmed five new COVID-19 cases. Four of the cases have been confirmed to be community spread. One patient is a woman in her 30s who lives in northeast Harris County. She has had contact with another local person who tested positive for COVID-19. The second patient is a woman in her 40s who lives in the southwest area of Harris County. Both a man in his 20s and a man in his 80s tested positive. A man in his 30s tested positive. Officials are still investigating how this man was infected.

Brazos County confirmed two new COVID-19 cases.

The Houston Health Department announced five new positive coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID -19) cases on Wednesday, bringing the city’s total to 10. The cases were a male, age 50-60 with no known travel and has been hospitalized; a male, age 70-80 who had traveled to New York and is home recovering; a male, age 50-60 who had traveled to Spain and is home recovering; a female, age 20-30 who had traveled to Mexico and has been hospitalized; a male, age 60-70 with no known travel and has been hospitalized.

The Brazoria County Health Department reported its third case of COVID-19. The individual is female, between the age of 50-60, and resides in the Pearland area. The case is travel-related. The individual went to an ER in Houston and was tested in the Medical Center. The Brazoria County Health Department is conducting an epidemiological investigation and is working to identify anyone the patient came into contact with.

Galveston County confirmed two more cases of COVID-19, bringing up the county's total number of cases to four. One of the new patients is a man in his 50s and the other patient is a woman in her 40s. Both patients have recently traveled within the United States, but their time of infection is unclear. Officials don't know if this is a travel or community spread case.

Grimes County reports a man in his 50s has tested positive for COVID-19.

Montgomery County Public Health District confirmed the county's sixth and seventh positive COVID-19 cases. One patient is a man in his 40s who resides in Southwest Montgomery County. He is in isolation in his home. He recently traveled to California. The other patient is a woman, who is in her 60s. She is a resident of Northwest Montgomery County and is in isolation in her home. She has no recent travel history and no known contact with other patients.

Harris County Public Health announced two more positive COVID-19 cases. The cases are both believed to be caused by community spread as there is no travel history. The patients are described as two men, one who is 60-70 years old who lives in the Northeast quadrant of the county, and the other who is 30-40 years old who lives in the Southwest quadrant of the county.

Fort Bend County announced two more positive COVID-19 cases. One patient is a woman in her 70s, with a history of international travel. She is experiencing mild symptoms and is in isolation at home. The second additional case is a man in his 60s. He is hospitalized and in stable condition.

Tuesday, March 17

City of Houston extends its public health declaration through the end of April, thus canceling or postponing several events in the city.

Health officials confirmed the first COVID-19 case in Brazos County. The positive case is a female in her 20’s that is not associated with Texas A&M University or Blinn College.

Harris County announced three additional cases bringing the county's total to 11. The patients are described as a man and woman, who are in their 40s or 50s and have a history of international travel. Another man, in his 40s or 50s, who had known contact with a previous positive case.

Galveston County announced its second positive case. The patient is a male ranging in age 45-50. An initial investigation shows the man has not recently traveled or come into contact with another infected person. This suggests the first signs of community spread in Galveston County.

Fort Bend County announced a woman in her 30s tested positive for COVID-19. Officials say the woman has a history of international travel.

Montgomery County has announced its fifth COVID-19 case. The patient is a man in his 50s. He's a resident of south Montgomery County and is in isolation. Officials say the man recently traveled to California.

Matagorda County confirmed its third positive case of COVID-19. Officials say the woman recently traveled to the State of Washington. The woman, age 50-55, went into self-quarantine after she started to present symptoms. State officials are monitoring her health status and are advising her about the duration of her quarantine.

Monday, March 16

The City of Galveston issued a local state of disaster-related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Harris County announced it was mandating that all bars and nightclubs will be closed until the end of March. Restaurants are no longer allowed to offer dine-in services. The county says restaurants can only offer pick-up, drive-thru or delivery services through the end of the month.

Matagorda County reported the first COVID-19 death in the Houston area around 10 p.m.

Sunday, March 15

Harris County confirmed two new presumptive positive COVID-19 cases Sunday evening. One patient is a woman in her 40s who had been in contact with another person who tested positive for COVID-19. The other is a man in his 50s. These two new cases are not related.

Saturday, March 14

Brazoria County confirmed two presumptive positive cases in the Alvin area. Both patients live in the same household. Officials report the patients have not traveled outside the Houston area lately, but have attended the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Montgomery County confirmed its fourth presumptive positive. Officials say this fourth case is related to the third case.

A new presumptive positive COVID-19 case was confirmed by officials in Matagorda County. According to officials the patient, who is in her 60s, has complications due to pnuemonia.

One more presumptive positive was announced in the City of Houston Saturday afternoon. The patient is in his 50s and has a history of international travel.

Friday, March 13

Galveston County Health District confirmed one of its residents has tested presumptive positive for COVID-19 in the Austin area where she is self-isolating. The patient is a woman in her early 30s, who is directly linked to the Montgomery County man who tested positive after attending the World Championship Bar-B-Que Cookoff. The woman was tested by Austin Public Health and self quarantined there, so she is not in Galveston County.

Fort Bend County Health & Human Services reported three additional positive cases of COVID-19. The specimens were tested at the City of Houston Laboratory and will be sent to the CDC laboratory for further confirmation. The patients are a man in his 40s, a woman in her 50s, and a man in his 70s. All three have a history of international travel.

CDC has confirmed 2 of Fort Bend's previous cases. The presumptive cases that are now confirmed by the CDC are a woman in her 60s and a man in his 70s.

Friday evening the Houston Health Department announced its fourth COVID-19 case. A woman in her 70s or 80s tested presumptive positive for COVID-19 after traveling to Egypt.

Thursday, March 12

Montgomery County officials announced a second presumptive positive case. The patient is a woman in her 40s, who recently traveled to New Orleans, but not out of the country.

Thursday morning Fort Bend County Judge KP George signed a public health disaster declaration.

Then on Thursday afternoon, Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough announced that he signed a declaration of local disaster in his county. Also, the Patton Village mayor confirmed that the first presumptive positive case of Montgomery County is a Patton Village police officer who had been off-duty.

The Houston Health Department announced that a patient who tested presumptive positive for COVID-19 attended the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo on March 8.

Harris County Public Health Department announced another presumptive positive case. The patient is a man from the northwest quadrant of the county. Officials say he came in contact with someone who was COVID-19 positive while traveling.

Montgomery County announced its third presumptive positive case of COVID-19. The man who traveled to the state of Florida is in his 40s.

Wednesday, March 11

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced he is signing an Emergency Health Declaration by Wednesday evening. Consequently, the remainder of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo would be canceled.

Mayor Turner and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo confirmed that Montgomery County's first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 was not travel-related. Instead, it appears to be the first community spread case. They also shared patient went to the World Championship Bar-B-Que Cookoff on Friday, February 28. It is unknown if he was symptomatic at the time of attendance.

Late Wednesday, Houston Health Department announced an additional presumptive positive case, making it three cases in the City of Houston. The case, a female in the 15 to 25 age range, is currently experiencing mild symptoms and quarantined in her home. She recently traveled to New York state.

Tuesday, March 10

Montgomery County officials confirmed the county's first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 Tuesday afternoon. The patient is a man in his 40s, who is currently under isolation at a local hospital. It is unknown where he contracted the virus.

Late Tuesday, Harris County announced an additional presumptive positive case, making it five county cases outside of Houston. The patient is a woman, between 20-30 years old, who was temporarily living abroad in Italy. She's being treated at a local hospital.

Sunday, March 8

Fort Bend County Health & Human Services confirmed three additional travel-related cases of COVID-19 on Saturday morning. One of the patients was not part of the group that was on the Egyptian cruise, but did attend the same cruise at a later date.

The patients are two men in their 70s who are in isolation at home and a woman in her 60s who is also in isolation at home.

Harris County Public Health reports an additional presumptive positive case of COVID-19. The patient is a woman between 60 and 70 years old and is associated with the trip to Egypt linked to other Houston-area cases.

Friday, March 6

Houston Health Department reports second case of coronavirus COVID-19 within the City of Houston. The patient is a woman, between the ages of 60 and 70 years old, who was also on the trip to Egypt.

Friday evening Fort Bend County officials announce two additional presumptive positive cases of COVID-19. They were tested at the City of Houston Laboratory, and the CDC laboratory still needs to further confirm. The patients are two women in their 60s and are part of the same travel group to Egypt as the other greater Houston area patients. Both women are placed under mandatory quarantine at home.

Thursday, March 5

Harris County confirmed the first two cases of COVID-19. The tests were verified by the CDC. The patients are a man and a woman from the unincorporated area of northwest Harris County.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo confirms the two Harris County patients were on a trip with the Fort Bend County patient to Egypt.

Later on Thursday night, two additional presumptive positive cases were reported — one in Harris County and one in the City of Houston.

Health officials said the new patients are both men, between the ages of 60 and 70 years old.

Wednesday, March 4

The first presumptive case was reported in Fort Bend County on Wednesday. Officials announce the patient is a man in his 70s who recently traveled abroad.

Monday, March 2

Rice asks a small group to self-quarantine after an employee was possibly exposed to Coronavirus from overseas travel.

The employee, a research staff member, traveled to a country that was not on the CDC's restricted travel list

COVID-19 is a respiratory disease that first emerged in China and has now spread to many countries, including the U.S.

More than 80% of people who have become infected only experience mild to moderate symptoms and fully recover.

People at higher risk for serious complications are the elderly and those with underlying health conditions.

