article

An investigation is underway after four people were shot in northeast Houston on Tuesday evening.

According to Houston police, the shooting occurred on the 6700 block of Lockwood.

SUGGESTED: Gerald Williams takes plea deal in road rage shooting of David Castro after Houston Astros game

Houston police said a man and woman were taken to the hospital and two other men were treated on the scene.

No other details were released by authorities.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.