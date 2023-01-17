4 people shot in NE Houston, police investigating
HOUSTON - An investigation is underway after four people were shot in northeast Houston on Tuesday evening.
According to Houston police, the shooting occurred on the 6700 block of Lockwood.
Houston police said a man and woman were taken to the hospital and two other men were treated on the scene.
No other details were released by authorities.
