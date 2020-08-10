4 men shot at gas station in northeast Houston

article

Houston police are investigating a shooting at a gas station that left four men injured.

The shooting occurred around 11:40 p.m. Sunday at a gas station in the 9600 block of Homestead Road.

Police say the four men were at the gas station when a suspect walked up with a handgun and fired several shots.

Three of the men were taken to the hospital by ambulance, and a fourth man was taken to the hospital by private vehicle.

Police said three of the men were conscious and breathing. The condition of the fourth man is unknown.

The suspect fled the scene on foot after the shooting. Police have not released a description.

Advertisement

FOLLOW THE LATEST LOCAL NEWS