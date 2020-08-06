350 lbs of marijuana seized from septic truck in Fayette County

article

Two people have been arrested after being found to be transporting a large amount of marijuana in Fayette County.

According to Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek, on the morning of August 4, drug interdiction investigators conducted a traffic stop on a 2014 Dodge septic cleaning truck on I-10 near Flatonia.

When police made contact with the vehicle they learned the female driver of the vehicle did not have a license and both the driver and male passenger were acting nervous. The passenger of the vehicle also gave police inconsistent travel plans.

A consent to search the vehicle lead an officer to open the lid of the cleaning truck where he found 350 pounds of marijuana wrapped in bundles of "plastic cellophane, axle grease, and tape consistent with illegal narcotics."

(Fayette County Sheriff's Office)

Police arrested the driver, 45-year-old Stephanie Navejar, and passenger, 53-year-old Jorge Sanchez.

The pair were charged with felony possession of marijuana.