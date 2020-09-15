3-year-old girl found safe after DFPS search

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services says a 3-year-old girl they were searching for has been found safe.

According to officials, Elly’Anna Garcia was ordered into state custody by a judge in Randall County on Monday but had not been seen since. On Tuesday, officials had asked the public for help locating the girl.

Elly’Anna Garcia and her mother Christina Kaput

Officials said the child was believed to be with her mother, Christina Kaput. The two were last seen in Plainview, but officials beleived they may have been traveling to the DFW or Houston areas.

On Wednesday, DFPS said the girl was found safe and will be placed in a foster home.