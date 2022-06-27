Pasadena shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 wounded

article

One person died and two others were injured in a shooting in a Pasadena parking lot on Sunday night, police say.

The shooting was reported around 10 p.m. in the 3800 block of Red Bluff Road. Dispatch received reports about shots fired and people who had been shot.

According to the Pasadena Police Department, officers responded to the scene and found one person wounded inside a vehicle, and another person had collapsed in a building south of where the shots were heard.

They were both taken to the hospital by Life Flight. Their conditions are not known at this time.

Police say a third person was found north of the shooting location. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials described all three people who were shot as males under the age of 20. Their exact ages are not known at this time.

Police say shell casings were found at the scene. Authorities are searching for witnesses.