Terror on the train: Men randomly slash, punch subway riders

Two men, one with a knife, made their way through a subway train and randomly attacked riders early Friday, according to the NYPD . They slashed three men and punched a fourth within a span of 12 minutes aboard a southbound No. 4 in Manhattan.

The pair first attacked a 44-year-old man near the Union Square station at about 4:25 a.m., police said. The man with the knife slashed the victim while the other guy encouraged it, cops said.

A few minutes later, the attackers slashed a 40-year-old man and punched a 41-year-old man, who may have been trying to intervene, police said. The victims got off at Astor Place and went to Bellevue Hospital.

Then at 4:37 a.m., the men slashed a 44-year-old man in the back of his head at the Brooklyn Bridge station and also robbed him, police said. EMS took him to Bellevue Hospital.

Police described the suspects as Black men in their 20s and wearing all black clothes. One of the men had dreadlocks.

In a statement, NYC Transit Interim President Sarah Feinberg said that perhaps these attacks could have been prevented by a uniformed police presence on the platforms. But she called out Mayor Bill de Blasio's "negligence" for not bolstering security in the subway system and said he is "risking New York's recovery" by not taking action.

"The responsibility for these vicious attacks does not fall on an already strapped police department — it falls on City Hall and the individuals who are taking advantage of the mayor's negligence on the issue," Feinberg said in a statement. "If he needed a wake-up call, this is it. Enough is enough."

The incidents are the latest in a string of violent crimes aboard the subway system just as the MTA prepares to restore full service for the first time since April 30, 2020.

The NYPD is set to assign 500 more police officers to tackle subway crime but transit officials have been urging de Blasio to do more.

De Blasio spokesman Bill Neidhardt accused the MTA of finger-pointing and urged it to "get with the program."

"We’re going to keep putting massive resources into this fight to keep our subways safe," he said in a statement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.