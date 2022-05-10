3 people shot during argument behind Houston hotel, police investigating

article

Three people were shot during an argument behind a Houston hotel on Tuesday evening.

According to Houston police, the shooting occurred just before 7 p.m. in the 17600 block of Eastex Freeway.

When officers arrived, the found an adult male and adult female with gunshot wounds.

They were both taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Officers said while they were working the scene, a third victim, an adult male, showed up at an area hospital. He's currently in surgery in critical condition. He is expected to survive.

According to Larry Crowson with the Houston Police Department, there was some kind of argument between several males behind the hotel where an exchange of gunfire occurred.

The people involved in the argument then moved to the front of the hotel where another exchange of gunfire occurred.

Crowson said at least two suspects fled the scene in a vehicle.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.