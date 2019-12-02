3 people robbed, 2 people stabbed in southeast Houston: HPD

Police are investigating after three people were robbed and two people were stabbed in southeast Houston.

Police say a call dropped after 6 p.m. at the 7600 block of Tipps at Mason Park, where a man was stabbed in the hand at the park. The victim went home and told officers he was stabbed by two men.

Police say they received another call about a man being stabbed in the face at 6100 Gulf Freeway. He was transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

Another robbery occurred at 900 Redwood, but the victim was reportedly not stabbed. Officers are saying the incidents may be related.