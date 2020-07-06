3 injured in shooting during possible road rage incident

article

Three people were injured in a shooting during a possible road rage situation, Houston police say.

The shooting occurred near the South Freeway and Holcombe Blvd around 10:39 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators believe the incident began as an altercation at another location that may have turned into a road rage situation between vehicles.

Police say multiple shots were fired at the intersection, and three men were struck.

The men were taken to the hospital by private vehicle. They are said to be in stable condition.

Police have not released a description of a suspect or suspect vehicle.

Advertisement

FOLLOW THE LATEST LOCAL NEWS