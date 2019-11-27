3 injured in plant explosion in Port Neches, Texas

A fire continues to burn at a chemical plant in Port Neches, Texas, where an explosion left three workers injured and blew out the windows of nearby homes early Wednesday morning.

According to a statement from the company, an explosion was reported around 1 a.m. Wednesday at the TPC Group Port Neches Operations site involving a processing unit.

The plant in Port Neches, about 80 miles east of Houston near the Louisiana state line, makes chemical and petroleum-based products.

The TPC Group released this statement Wednesday morning:

At approximately 1:00 a.m. today, Wednesday, November 27 an explosion was reported at the TPC Group Port Neches Operations site located at 2102 TX-136 Spur, Port Neches, TX 77561 involving a processing unit.

TPC Group has activated its Emergency Response Plan and requested assistance from Port Neches Fire Department and Huntsman.

The event is on going, but will be brought under control as quickly and safely as possible.

At this time, personnel at the site have been evacuated. We have accounted for all site personnel and 3 personnel have sustained injuries and are being treated.

Right now our focus is on protecting the safety of responders and the public, and minimizing any impact to the environment.

More information will be updated as soon as it is available.

The Nederland Volunteer Fire Department warned people living south of Interstate 10 near the plant to minimize their exposure to the chemical plume by sheltering in place, closing windows and turning off their heating and air conditioning systems. A mandatory evacuation was ordered for everyone within a half mile of the TPC plant, and the fire department said that evacuation could expand to wider area.

Posts on social media by residents show the night sky lit up by orange flames and filled with thick smoke.

TPC Group says on its website that it provides a diverse range of quality products to chemical and petroleum-based companies worldwide. The site says the company employs more than 175 full-time employees and 50 contractors.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.