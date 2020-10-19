3 Houston ISD campuses close due to COVID-19 cases

Houston ISD says three campuses were temporarily closed to in-person instruction as a precautionary measure due to reported COVID-19 cases.

The district says Bellaire High School and Foerster Elementary School each had a confirmed COVID-19 case, and Daily Elementary School had a presumed case.

According to HISD, the two elementary schools temporarily closed and transitioned to virtual learning on Monday, and Bellaire High School transitioned to virtual learning on Tuesday. The district says parents will be notified when the schools have been cleared to reopen.

In a statement, HISD said “As outlined in the HISD Communicable Disease Plan, the campus will be deep cleaned and disinfected during the closure.”

HISD also directs parents to their online COVID-19 dashboard for more information on COVID-19 cases in the district.

In a letter to parents on Monday, Bellaire High School said the affected person, who was not identified, is now self-isolating at home. Houston ISD’s Health and Medical Services department has contacted all individuals determined to be in close contact with the person with COVID-19 while on campus.

They will remain off campus until the end of their 14-day quarantine to ensure they do not have the virus.

All students will have to log on to Bellaire High School's virtual platform for learning on Tuesday.

On Monday, HISD students returned to their schools for in-person instruction for the first time in seven months. Sixty percent of the district's students are still learning virtually.

