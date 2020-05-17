26-year-old man missing in Sims Bayou

article

There is a water rescue underway in Sims Bayou in southeast Houston. Crews are looking for a 26-year-old man along Sims Bayou near Hwy. 288.

A family member told FOX 26's Matthew Seedorff, the missing man was driving a 4-wheeler with his wife and two young children. The man tried to drive the vehicle across Sims Bayou, which turned out to be too deep.

The family member says the father pushed his family to safety, then went under.

Crews have been searching for several hours.

We are working to gather more details in this story.