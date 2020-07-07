2020 State Fair of Texas canceled due to COVID-19 outbreak

The State Fair of Texas has been canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, officials announced Tuesday.

"With a heavy heart, we are announcing that the State Fair of Texas will not open for the 2020 season. We believe the spirit of the Lone Star state lies in every Texan’s ability to care and look out for their neighbor and it is with this in mind, we have decided to keep our guests, staff, and partners safe and healthy during these uncertain time," the State Fair of Texas said in a statement.

Board Chair Gina Norris said that with the number of COVID-19 cases continuing to rise, there's no feasible way to put proper precautions in place while maintaining the “fair environment.”

“This was an extremely tough decision. The health and safety of all involved has remained our top priority throughout the decision-making process,” Norris. “While we cannot predict what the COVID-19 pandemic will look like in September, the recent surge in positive cases is troubling for all of North Texas. The safest and most responsible decision we could make for all involved at this point in our 134-year history is to take a hiatus for the 2020 season.”

If football is played this fall, the schools will still be allowed to play in the Cotton Bowl as scheduled.

“We understand and respect the decision made by the State Fair of Texas and acknowledge that it was an extremely difficult one," said University of Oklahoma Athletic Director Joe Castiglione. "Our hope remains that we can play the OU-Texas game at the Cotton Bowl, but obviously every aspect of our season requires constant monitoring and planning."

“Though we certainly respect and understand the decision of the folks in Dallas on their cancellation of this year’s State Fair of Texas, we fully anticipate that our annual Red River Showdown with Oklahoma will be played in the Cotton Brown and are continuing to prepare for that,” added University of Texas Athletic Director Chris Del Conte.

This will be the first time since World War II that the State Fair of Texas has not opened. It was also canceled during World War I and from 1936-1937 for the Pan American Exposition at Fair Park.

Those who already purchased tickets can get a refund online.

"We look forward to giving y’all a great big Howdy in 2021," fair officials said.

