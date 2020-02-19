20-year-old rapper Pop Smoke reportedly gunned down at Hollywood Hills home owned by reality star

article

Rapper Pop Smoke was reportedly shot and killed Wednesday morning at a Hollywood Hills home registered to "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and her husband.

The Los Angeles Police Department says the shooting was reported around 4:30 a.m. at a home located near the intersection of Laurel Canyon and Hollywood boulevards.

Between two to six suspects entered the home wearing ski masks when they shot the victim, LAPD said.

Following the shooting, someone inside the home contacted a friend on the east coast and informed them that the home was broken into by multiple suspects. They also indicated at least one of the suspects was armed, LAPD said.

Records indicate the house is an Airbnb and is owned by Mellencamp and her husband Edwin Arroyave.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 15: Television personality Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave (L) and Edwin Arroyave arrive at Bravo's "The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills" Season 8 Premiere Party at Doheny Room on December 15, 2017 in West Hollywood, Californ Expand

The suspects were seen fleeing the home on foot. The victim was rushed to a local hospital by paramedics where he died.

No arrests have been made.

The victim has not been identified. However, TMZ reports the victim is 20-year-old rapper Pop Smoke.

LAPD described the victim as a black male in his 20s.

The New York native, born Bashar Jackson, was arrested last month at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport and was charged with interstate transport of a stolen vehicle.

The vehicle in question was a black Rolls Royce Wraith, which is valued at $375,000. Sources said the vehicle was loaned for a music video shoot and that the rapper and the owner reached a verbal agreement.

"Only 20" became a trending topic on Twitter Wednesday as fans and fellow artists began sharing their condolences on social media.

Nicki Minaj and British rapper Chip also commented on the young rapper's passing.

Singer Kehlani was also stunned to hear about his death. She tweeted, "this (is) so sad...wow wow...what is happening."

Pop Smoke's single "Welcome to the Party," was released last summer and currently has over 23 million views on YouTube.

The rapper was scheduled to perform at the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami.

No further information was immediately released.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.