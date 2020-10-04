2 tropical systems expected to intensify en route to the Gulf of Mexico

Tropical Depression 26 and Tropical Storm Gamma are expected to move across the Gulf in the coming week.

Tropical Depression 26 is forecasted to remain east of SE Texas, but that could change as the system develops.

When TD 26 becomes a tropical storm it will be assigned the name 'Delta'.

As of now, the system is moving very slowly across the Gulf and could be near Louisiana by Saturday.

Tropical Storm Gamma is not a concern for Southeast Texas.

The system may push some moisture toward the coast by mid-week.

Here is the forecast as of Sunday night: