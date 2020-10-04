Expand / Collapse search

2 tropical systems expected to intensify en route to the Gulf of Mexico

By
Published 
News
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - Tropical Depression 26 and Tropical Storm Gamma are expected to move across the Gulf in the coming week.

Tropical Depression 26 is forecasted to remain east of SE Texas, but that could change as the system develops. 

When TD 26 becomes a tropical storm it will be assigned the name 'Delta'.

As of now, the system is moving very slowly across the Gulf and could be near Louisiana by Saturday. 

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Tropical Storm Gamma is not a concern for Southeast Texas.

The system may push some moisture toward the coast by mid-week.

RELATED: TRACKING THE TROPICS

Here is the forecast as of Sunday night: 

Sunday Weather Forecast

Our dry, sunny weather pattern sticks around for the rest of weekend and much of next week. Lows will drop to the 50s and 60s with highs in the mid 80s, plenty of warm sunshine. Tropical Storm Gamma is hammering the Cancun area today and will move slowly through the southern Gulf early next week. The system is unlikely to affect us due to cold fronts and lots of cool, dry air.