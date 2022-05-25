2 shot, suspect barricaded inside NW Harris County trailer home

article

Authorities are on the scene after two people were shot and an armed suspect remains barricaded inside a trailer home in northwest Harris County.

MORE CRIME-RELATED NEWS COVERAGE

Details are limited as it's an active investigation, but according to deputies with the Harris Co. Sheriff's Office say they were called out to the 10800 block of Cora St.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, neither victim appears to have signs of life.

MORE STORIES OUT OF HARRIS COUNTY

Gonzalez said it was unclear if anyone else may be inside the trailer home with the armed suspect.

Advertisement

No additional information was made available, as of this writing, but FOX 26 will continue to make updates to this story as it continues to develop.