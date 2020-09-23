2 police officers shot amid protests in Louisville in stable condition, 1 suspect in custody

Two police officers were shot in Louisville as protests erupted in the Kentucky city and other demonstrations were planned in cities across the country in response to a Kentucky grand jury’s decision to not indict police officers on criminal charges directly related to Breonna Taylor’s death.

A spokesman for the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department issued a brief statement to the Associated Press Wednesday night saying ‘’We currently have an officer shot. We'll update when we can.“

FOX News later confirmed with police that two officers had been shot. There were no immediate details provided the circumstances of the shooting.

At a press conference, police officials said the two officers sustained “non life-threatening” injuries. One officer was alert and stable, and the second officer was undergoing surgery, and was also in stable condition, according to interim Louisville Metro Police Chief Robert Schroeder. Police said one suspect was in custody.

"I am very concerned about the safety of our officers," said Schroeder. "Obviously we've had two officers shot tonight. That is very serious and a dangerous condition. I think the safety of our officers and the community we serve are of utmost importance."

A crowd in downtown Louisville began marching through the streets and chanting, “No justice, no peace!” after a grand jury announced that it had indicted only one former Louisville officer, Brett Hankison, on three counts of wanton endangerment.

The charges stem from Hankison’s firing shots into Taylor’s neighbors’ homes. Each count carries a sentence of up to five years.

Hours after the announcement, police ordered the crowd in downtown Louisville to disperse and declared the gathering to be “unlawful," according to the Associated Press. Officials threatened to use chemical agents and make arrests if people did not leave. Some had already been detained.

Police in Louisville set off flash bang devices to clear a square in Kentucky city where several hundred people gathered to protest the grand jury’s decision in Taylor’s case. The protesters had rallied Wednesday evening in Jefferson Square in Louisville, where a fire was set near the courthouse and then quickly extinguished.



Police lined up with shields outside of the courthouse, and demonstrators threw plastic water bottles at the officers. Demonstrators began chanting “Breonna Taylor" before officers fired the flash bang devices to disperse the crowd.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he has authorized a “limited” deployment of the National Guard as hundreds of demonstrators gathered.

The Democratic governor said Wednesday at a news conference that the deployment is “based on very specific operations,” and is under the sole command of the National Guard.

Beshear said the National Guard would protect “critical infrastructure,” including hospitals.

Police clash with protesters in Louisville. (WDRB)

Other protests were planned in cities across the U.S., including in Brooklyn, Seattle and Chicago, according to posts on social media.

In Atlanta, protests were planned at two different locations for demonstrators to voice their outrage over the lack of charges in the case.

At the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul, a "Breonna Taylor emergency response rally" was planned. In nearby Minneapolis, George Floyd died after being arrested by police on May 25.

The deaths of both Taylor and Floyd at the hands of police has fueled a national reckoning on race this year.

Taylor, a 26-year-old Black emergency medical worker, was shot multiple times in her home on March 13. Louisville Metro Police officers entered her home on a no-knock warrant during a narcotics investigation. The warrant used to search her home was connected to a suspect who did not live there, and no drugs were found inside.

The use of no-knock warrants has since been banned by Louisville’s Metro Council.

Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, opened fire when the three officers burst in, hitting Officer Jonathan Mattingly. Walker was charged with attempted murder of a police officer, but prosecutors later dropped the charge.

Before charges were brought, Hankison was fired from the city’s police department on June 23. Hankison had previously been placed on administrative reassignment, as were Mattingly, Officer Myles Cosgrove and the detective who sought the warrant, Joshua Jaynes.

Taylor’s case set off a national cry for “justice for Breonna Taylor,” and celebrities, athletes, activists and Taylor’s family for months have pushed Cameron to criminally charge the officers involved in the raid.

This story was reported from Cincinnati. The Associated Press contributed.