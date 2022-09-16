2 people shot multiple times in North Harris Co., authorities on scene investigating

article

Constable Deputies with Harris County Precinct 4 are on the scene following a shooting in north Harris County on Friday evening.

Details are limited, but authorities said the shooting occurred on the 200 block of Airtex Drive.

Constables said a male and female have multiple gunshot wounds.

The victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as officials investigate.

This is breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the latest.