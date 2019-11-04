2 people dead after total of 8 shot in 3 different Houston locations

Eight people were shot in three separate incidents in Southeast Houston Monday afternoon. Two of the incidents turned deadly and happened within minutes of each other.

In total, two people died and at least five others remain in the hospital.

Police don’t believe the incidents are connected at this time but say they need the public’s help identifying the people responsible.

Just after 4 p.m. Monday, Houston Police responded to a shooting at the 7100 block of Schley Street at Halbert Street, where investigators said three Hispanic men in their mid-20s or early 30s were shot inside a house. One of the three men died on scene and the other two were transported to the hospital.

Chief Art Acevedo said the incident was not a drive-by shooting, despite initial reports.

“It was not a drive-by shooting. It appears it may even have been an exchange of gunfire, that's all part of the investigation. We have firearms in the house and a lot of expended casings,” said Acevedo.

Advertisement

Acevedo said investigators did not find drugs in the house, but did discover some sandbags with a dark substance that appeared to be some sort of asphalt. Scene was rendered safe by the fire department.

Authorities are now searching for a gray or silver sedan, possibly newer Ford model vehicle with two African American men inside. The suspects were reportedly seen driving out of the area after the gunshots.

“In talking to some of the folks in the neighborhood, there's some unusual activity going on. And I can tell you, we can characterize it as some unlawful activity as a potential that was going on at this house and could be why we have this crime here today,” Acevedo said.

Less than 10 minutes later, another shooting broke out a few miles away on Northridge near Jutland. This time, four people were shot in a drive-by—only three survived.

Executive Assistant Chief Troy Finner said preliminary information revealed that the incident was gang-related.

“One female was shot in the foot. Another male shot in the leg and another man may have been shot in the abdomen area,” Finner said.

Authorities are now searching for three potential suspects in two separate vehicles connected to the deadly shooting on Northridge.

“Witnesses state that it was a brown Hyundai that drove by, the door opened, they shot.. one of the victims returned fire. We've recovered that vehicle. It's a stolen vehicle that was stolen a few days ago. There's blood and evidence inside that vehicle and gunshot wounds in there. Another witness stated that once they dropped that vehicle, they got into another vehicle which was described as some type of older Honda, gray or silver in color with some rust spots on it,” Finner said.

For residents like Harold Stephen, who’ve lived in Southeast Houston for 30 years, this violent Monday is the reason why he’s decided to keep to himself.

“That's why people just like to pull their own weapons out and scared to open their doors. Each neighbor has to look out for themselves so I gotta watch all my neighbors,” Stephen said.

Anyone who knows anything about these incidents is urged to call Houston Police or Crimestoppers at 713-222-TIPS.