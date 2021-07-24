2 men shot at Houston Community College parking lot, officials say

Authorities are looking into a double shooting at the Houston Community College parking lot Saturday.

Details are limited as it's an active scene, but preliminary information from Houston Police Department says two men were shot at the Northline Campus in the 8000 block of Fulton St. but their condition is unclear.

Additionally, it's unknown how the shooting transpired but FOX 26 Houston will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

