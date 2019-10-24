2 men found shot inside wrecker truck in north Houston

One man died and another was taken to the hospital after they were both found shot inside a wrecker truck.

Police are investigating the shooting that occurred on W. Little York Road in north Houston around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators say the men were driving around an apartment complex in the wrecker truck when some sort of altercation broke out.

One man died at the scene and another was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

There is no word on any arrests in the case.