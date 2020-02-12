Expand / Collapse search

2 men dead after shooting outside Conroe cafe

FOX 26 Houston

Two white males in their early 20s were shot and are deceased on scene.

CONROE, Texas - Two white males were shot and killed in Conroe on Wednesday night.

The two males in their early 20s were deceased on the scene and a third male was conscious when police arrived and transported to Conroe regional hospital with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

The incident happened in the parking lot in front of The Whistle Stop Cafe at 5:25 p.m. Authorities are speaking with witnesses and reviewing surveillance cameras.

At this time, officials do not believe the incident was a drive-by shooting as the individuals were in close proximity, but were not patrons of any of the nearby businesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call 936-522-3200 and report what they know.

This is a developing story.