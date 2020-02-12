2 men dead after shooting outside Conroe cafe

Two white males were shot and killed in Conroe on Wednesday night.

The two males in their early 20s were deceased on the scene and a third male was conscious when police arrived and transported to Conroe regional hospital with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

The incident happened in the parking lot in front of The Whistle Stop Cafe at 5:25 p.m. Authorities are speaking with witnesses and reviewing surveillance cameras.

At this time, officials do not believe the incident was a drive-by shooting as the individuals were in close proximity, but were not patrons of any of the nearby businesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call 936-522-3200 and report what they know.

This is a developing story.