2 drivers seriously injured in crash on North Freeway service road

Police say a man and a woman were seriously injured in a wrong-way crash on the North Freeway service road.

An officer was in the area near the North Freeway and Beltway 8 around 4 a.m. Thursday when he was flagged down about the crash.

Police say initial indications are that a woman driving a pickup truck was going the wrong way on the service road when she crashed into a car. Police believe alcohol may have been a factor. DWI officers are investigating.

Firefighters had to cut the roof off of the car to get the man out.

They were both taken to the hospital in serious condition.