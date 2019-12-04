2 dead, 1 injured in shooting in southeast Houston

Two people were killed and another was taken to the hospital after a shooting in southeast Houston.

Officers responded to a call about a shooting at a home on Rosemont Street near Scott Street around 5:12 a.m. They arrived to find a man and a woman dead with apparent gunshot wounds.

Another man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He is undergoing surgery.

Police have not released a description of the suspect, but say they do not believe the shooting was random. Authorities say the suspect may be someone who knows the victims.