2-alarm warehouse fire reported on Blaffer Street in NE Houston, firefighters on scene
HOUSTON - Houston firefighters are on the scene of a 2-alarm fire in northeast Houston.
Authorities said the fire was located at 4847 Blaffer Street.
Officials said firefighters are performing a defensive attack on the fire at this time.
No injuries have been reported, according to officials.
Drivers are urged to avoid the area due to heavy emergency traffic.
This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.