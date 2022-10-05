2-alarm warehouse fire reported on Blaffer Street in NE Houston, firefighters on scene

Houston firefighters are on the scene of a 2-alarm fire in northeast Houston.

Authorities said the fire was located at 4847 Blaffer Street.

Officials said firefighters are performing a defensive attack on the fire at this time.

No injuries have been reported, according to officials.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area due to heavy emergency traffic.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.