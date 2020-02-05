2 adults, 1 infant killed in crash on Beltway 8

article

Two adults and one infant were killed in a three-vehicle crash on Beltway 8 North eastbound at Antoine Drive.

Police say two men were riding in a silver Mercedes that hit a black SUV. The Mercedes then hit a van with four people in it. The van caught fire.

Two adults, one infant, and a child were inside the van. The adults and infant were killed, while the child was ejected from the van. The child was transported to a local hospital.

Four people total were injured in this crash. Police have yet to determine if intoxication was a factor in this accident.