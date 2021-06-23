18-year-old roommate of a woman charged in the death of her boyfriend's 5-year-old son, bond set at $100K

"As a family, we're just really happy that justice will be served for him," said Samuel Olson’s Great Aunt, Shannon Bearden. "We understand we will never get Sam back and all we have now is to get justice for that little boy we loved so much."

Like his roommate Teresa Balboa, 18-year-old Benjamin Rivera is charged with tampering with a corpse.

According to court documents, Rivera told detectives Balboa called on May 10 telling them to come to their apartment because 5-year-old Samuel Olson was dead.

Rivera reportedly told cops he found the boy on the bed with bruises.

"He had the chance to walk out of there and call the police," Bearden said. "Instead, he chose to help and that’s unforgivable to me."

Court documents state after keeping the boys body in the bathtub for two days, Rivera went to Walmart and bought duct tape and a plastic tote.

After hiding the body in a storage unit for several days, Rivera, Balboa, and another person drove it to Jasper where it was found in a motel room.

During his probable cause hearing, prosecutors wanted Rivera held in jail with bond set at $200,000.

The state said it was concerned that Rivera could be a flight risk as well as public safety concerns. The magistrate set Rivera's bond at $100,000. He has no prior criminal history.

Even with two people charged in little Samuels death, it’s still not clear who killed him.

"He was just a little boy and he just needed some help," Bearden said. "I don’t understand it, none of us understand."