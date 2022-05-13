18-year-old arrested in connection to shooting at Heights High School
HOUSTON - The Houston Independent School District Police Department said an arrest has been made in connection with Thursday afternoon's shooting of a student at Heights High School.
In a statement from HISD Police, an 18-year-old male, who is said to be one of five people involved, was arrested.
The student, who was shot in an outside parking lot, was taken to the hospital.
There is no word on the student's condition.
Houston ISD Police said they are actively investigating the case.