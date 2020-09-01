17-year-old charged with murder after allegedly shooting his sister in Hockley

Harris County Sherrif's Office is investigating after a 23-year-old died from a gunshot wound in the 24300 block of Palm Cockatoo Drive in Hockley.

The shooting took place on Monday, Aug. 31 around 7 p.m. following an argument between the victim and her mother.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, they believe the victim's 17-year old brother, Jonathon Ambriz fired the shot from a handgun. The Harris County Sheriff's Office charged Ambriz with murder, he is currently in Harris County Jail.

