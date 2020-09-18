Expand / Collapse search

15-year-old girl shot in the face in North Harris Co., authorities investigating

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County Constables are on the scene after a 15-year-old girl was shot in the face on Friday afternoon. 

Details are limited but the drive-by shooting occurred on the 500 block of Northvalley Drive near the park. 

According to Mark Hermann, Harris County Constable Precinct 4, the 15-year-old was shot by an unknown suspect or suspects in a black sedan. 

Drivers are asked to avoid the area when police investigate. 

This is a developing story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the latest. 