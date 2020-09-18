15-year-old girl shot in the face in North Harris Co., authorities investigating

Harris County Constables are on the scene after a 15-year-old girl was shot in the face on Friday afternoon.



Details are limited but the drive-by shooting occurred on the 500 block of Northvalley Drive near the park.

According to Mark Hermann, Harris County Constable Precinct 4, the 15-year-old was shot by an unknown suspect or suspects in a black sedan.



Drivers are asked to avoid the area when police investigate.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS



This is a developing story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the latest.