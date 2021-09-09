15-year-old girl shot in foot by stray bullet in southeast Houston
article
HOUSTON - A Houston teen is recovering after being shot while at her southeast Houston home by a random bullet.
Police say it happened around 3:20 a.m. on Thursday in the 8500 block of Winkler Dr.
HCSO: 6-year-old hit by stray bullet while others in the area were firing guns
Officers arrived at the scene and found the 15-year-old girl with a gun shot wound to the foot.
The girl was taken by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say it was reported a bullet came through the wall of the apartment striking the girl in the foot.
RELATED: Parents of 4-year-old girl hit with a stray bullet in North Houston suing apartment complex
Advertisement
Police do not have a description of the suspect at this time.