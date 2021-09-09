15-year-old girl shot in foot by stray bullet in southeast Houston

article

A Houston teen is recovering after being shot while at her southeast Houston home by a random bullet.

Police say it happened around 3:20 a.m. on Thursday in the 8500 block of Winkler Dr.

Officers arrived at the scene and found the 15-year-old girl with a gun shot wound to the foot.

The girl was taken by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say it was reported a bullet came through the wall of the apartment striking the girl in the foot.

Police do not have a description of the suspect at this time.