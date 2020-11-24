14-year-old boy dies after being shot, run over by car in north Houston
HOUSTON - A 14-year-old boy is dead after he was shot and then struck by a vehicle on Tuesday, Nov. 24 according to Houston Police.
The incident took place at the 6100 block of West Tidwell Road in Houston around 8 p.m.
Houston Police gave a briefing on the information they learned around 11 p.m.
According to police, the juvenile was shot after approaching a vehicle and talking to the car for a while.
One of the suspects was described as a Hispanic male, the other one was wearing dark-colored clothing with no further description.
Police say the suspects drove off in an unknown direction in a late model silver sedan, possibly a Chevy Malibu.
Houston Police is currently investigating the scene.
Anyone with information regarding to the victim's death can call the Houston Police Homicide Division at 713-308-3600