12-year-old stops man from stabbing great grandparents to death

A 12-year-old boy stopped his 20-year-old half brother from killing their great grandparents while riding in a minivan. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzelz hails the boy as a "real hero."

The Harris County Sheriff's Office says Lucian Johnston was driving with his 12-year-old half brother, 92-year-old great grandmother and 72-year-old great grandparent on Dec. 29. Johnston's great grandmother suggested he seek a psychological evaluation just before the attack, court documents say.

According to court documents, the 12-year-old boy saw Johnston pull out a letter opener and drop it before he picked it up and started stabbing the 72-year-old man driving the minivan in the neck.

The man stopped the minivan and got out of the car, that's when Johnston allegedly started stabbing the 92-year-old woman in the back of the head.

Court documents show the 12-year-old boy stopped Johnston's attack by putting him in a chokehold. The 12-year-old boy was able to disarm Johnston.

The minivan stopped in the 4200 block of Mount Vinson Way, Johnston ran away.

Deputies eventually caught up with Johnston in the Mason Lakes subdivision and arrested him. Johnston is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.