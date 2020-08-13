10-year-old Yemeni girl stranded in Egypt to be reunited with family in San Francisco

article

A 10-year-old Yemeni girl will arrive at San Francisco International Airport on Thursday evening after being stranded in Egypt for over a month without her family due to the Trump administration's various travel bans, including a COVID-19- related visa services suspension.

Raghad Saleh should arrive at SFO at 8:30 p.m., according to the Council on American Islamic Relations San Francisco Bay Area.

Her family had been trying to leave their native war-torn Yemen and were waiting in Egypt until her father, AboBakr Saleh was settled in San Francisco. The family's visas were issued in March with the exception of Raghad’s. The U.S. Embassy in Cairo told the family the mix-up would be fixed, but by then, Trump issued a suspension of visa services and later banned the issuance of immigrant visas to the United States, according to CAIR's executive director Zahra Billoo.

Raghad Saleh has been staying with neighbors while she was separated from her family.

Raghad’s mothers and siblings’ visas were set to expire on in early July, and so they were forced to leave the young girl behind with their neighbors.

For more than a month now, Raghad had been in Egypt without her family, Billoo said. It was only after an intervention by the Yemeni American Association, CAIR San Francisco Bay Area, and media coverage, that the Embassy finally issued Raghad a visa, Billoo said.

"While we are happy that Raghad has finally been reunited with her family, unfortunately, there are countless other families that remain separated because of irrational anti-immigrant policies that have been arbitrarily enacted by the Trump administration," Amir Naim, immigrants’ rights attorney at CAIR-SFBA, said in a statement: It is unconscionable that a 10-year-old girl, fleeing war, should have to go through this. As with their other immigration policies, the Trump administration issued these most recent executive orders without taking into account the family separation they would cause.”

Speaking through CAIR, Rahad's father said that he praises God for the return of his daughter.

"It was one of the most difficult days we went through, from pain, sadness, and oppression to the separation of Raghad in Cairo alone," he said.

Karen Tumlin, founder and director of the Justice Action Center, and who is co-counsel in a lawsuit against the Trump administration to stop the immigration ban, said she is thrilled that Raghad and her family will be reunited.

“No child or parent should have to endure what this family has suffered," she said. "That is why we will continue fighting in court against the administration’s senseless immigration ban to ensure that families are not unnecessarily separated and traumatized."