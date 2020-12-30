1 year ago, medical bulletin went out on 'undiagnosed pneumonia' that would come to be known as COVID-19

Wednesday marks the one-year anniversary of when the global medical community received an alert about an unidentified cluster of a pneumonia-like illness that would later come to be known as COVID-19.

A year later, the deadly virus has exploded into a global pandemic, infecting more than 82 million people around the world and upending the lives of nearly everyone on Earth.

Last year on Dec. 30, 2019 a minute before midnight, the ProMed bulletin service released a notice warning of the then-unidentified virus.

"The so-called unexplained pneumonia cases refer to the following 4 cases of pneumonia that cannot be diagnosed at the same time: fever (greater than or equal to 38C); imaging characteristics of pneumonia or acute respiratory distress syndrome; reduced or normal white blood cells in the early stages of onset The number of lymphocytes was reduced. After treatment with antibiotics for 3 to 5 days, the condition did not improve significantly," the alert read.

In the year since, more than 1.7 million deaths have been attributed to the virus globally and more than 339,000 Americans have died of the novel coronavirus, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.