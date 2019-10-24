1 killed during armored truck robbery in northwest Houston

The F.B.I. has confirmed one person was killed during an armored truck robbery in the 5000 block of Antoine Dr. around 1:40 p.m.

Houston police have confirmed the person killed in this robbery was one of the truck's security guards.

The F.B.I. is investigating the robbery aspect of this incident while the Houston Police Department is investigating the security officer's death.

We have a crew heading to the scene of this shooting and will update this story as soon as new details are released.