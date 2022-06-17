1 hostage released, suspect remains barricaded with another hostage in Jersey Village hotel

At least one hostage has been released, as a suspect remains barricaded inside a Jersey Village hotel with another hostage after firing at police officers, authorities say.

Jersey Village PD says officers were called to an aggravated robbery at the Polar Express Gas Station in the 8200 block of Jones Rd. at 2:15 a.m. Friday.

When officers arrived, they learned the suspects were seen leaving the area on foot. Using surveillance video, they were then able to obtain an image of the suspect.

During a canvassing the area for the suspect, officers contacted the clerk at the Quality Inn located in the 17500 block of the Northwest Freeway and showed them the image of the suspect. The clerk recognized the suspect as a patron at the hotel and gave officers the room number.

Officers then went to the room and were able to talk with the suspect through a closed door. The suspect told officers that they needed to leave and that he had hostages inside the room.

The suspect then fired one round off from inside the room. Officers then heard glass breaking from inside the room. Officers later observed the suspect holding a gun through the broken window.

A Jersey Village police officer who was positioned in the parking lot observed this and fired one round at the suspect. At this time, it is uncertain if the suspect was struck. Officers were able to engage in conversation with the suspect by telephone and began negotiations with the suspect.

Through those telephone conversations it was confirmed that there are at least two hostages inside the room.

Houston Police Department SWAT and Negotiations Teams are on location. At this time the identity of the suspect and hostages have not been confirmed.

This story is developing and will be updated accordingly.