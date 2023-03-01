1 hospitalized, another detained after crash in northeast Houston

Officials have detained a person after a crash in northeast Houston sent someone to the hospital.

It happened a little before 10:45 a.m. when police said they were called to the 10800 block of Foy Lane near Charter Oaks Dr.

Details are scarce, as it's an active investigation, but police said one person was taken to an area hospital, while another was detained.

No other additional information was shared as of this writing, but an investigation remains underway.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.