1 dead, another critically injured in North Harris Co. shooting, authorities on scene investigating

Constable Deputies with Harris County Precinct 4 are on the scene following a deadly shooting in north Harris County on Friday evening.

Details are limited, but authorities said the shooting occurred on the 200 block of Airtex Drive.

Constables said a male and female had multiple gunshot wounds. The woman was confirmed dead at the hospital.

The male was said to be in critical condition, officials said.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as officials investigate.

This is breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the latest.