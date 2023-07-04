1 dead, 9 hospitalized after firework explosion in west Michigan

Nine people were hospitalized while another died following a firework mishap in west Michigan Monday night.

Both police and fire crews from Ottawa responded to reports that a firework had exploded at a private property in Park Township.

It happened around 11 p.m.

When they arrived, they identified 10 individuals who had been injured in an explosion.

Life-saving measures were deployed when deputies located an unresponsive female who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The deceased was a 43-year-old woman from Holland City.

Read more: Firework safety tips: How to avoid injury while celebrating Fourth of July

Several homes and vehicles in the area were also damaged by the explosion.

The incident remains under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff's deputies.