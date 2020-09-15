1 dead, 2 injured after pursuit ends in crash in NW Houston

article

Police say one person died and two were hurt when a pursuit ended in a crash in northwest Houston.

The crash occurred near Little York and Hollister around 12:20 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say the incident began when officers spotted a stolen vehicle. The officers were following the car on Hollister and waiting for back up, authorities say.

According to police, when the suspect saw another police officer drive up, he drove through both lights at the freeway intersection and sped away.

Police say he drove northbound on Hollister for about a mile and half, until he lost control and struck a curb. The vehicle when left across the roadway and into a ditch.

The driver died at the scene. Two other people were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The crash is under investigation.

