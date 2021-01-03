1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting at East Texas church

article

One person has been killed and another was wounded in a shooting at a church in East Texas Sunday morning, a sheriff's deputy said.

A suspect who fled the Starrville Methodist Church in Winona after the shooting has been arrested, said Sgt. Larry Christian of the Smith County Sheriff's office.

Deputies were called to the church about a reported shooting around 9:20 a.m., Christian said. Two people were found shot, he said.

He said there were no services going on when the shooting took place. He could not immediately provide more details on what happened or who was involved, saying investigators are still gathering information.

"I don't think it's going to be any kind of hate motivation or anything," Christian said.

Representatives of Starrville Methodist could not be immediately reached for comment. Starrville Methodist was built in 1853, according to the Texas State Historical Association.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott released the following statement about Sunday's shooting:

"Our hearts are with the victims and the families of those killed or injured in this terrible tragedy. I am grateful for the law enforcement officers who apprehended the suspect, and I ask Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for those affected by this horrific shooting. The State of Texas is working closely with first responders and local officials to ensure that justice is served and that the Starrville community has the resources it needs during this time."

Winona is a small town about 100 miles east of Dallas.