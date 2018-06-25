What's Your Point? - six months since Republican tax cuts

- “Something big is happening,” wrote Texas Congressman Kevin Brady, the chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee.

Six months after the passage of the massive Republican tax cut, U.S. Rep. Brady says the payoff is already apparent and gigantic with the unemployment rate at the lowest level in a half century, companies repatriating billions of dollars from overseas, and small business optimism at its highest level in 35 years.

Chairman Brady insists that as reduced taxes and government regulation continue to reverberate, “the best is yet to come.”

On the flipside, critics continue to point out that this reinvigoration is being fueled by an overburdened national "credit card," representing trillions of dollars worth of new debt for future generations.

