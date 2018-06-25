What's Your Point? hot seat - Michael Kubosh

Posted: Jun 25 2018 01:22AM CDT

Video Posted: Jun 24 2018 10:00AM CDT

HOUSTON (FOX 26) - Houston City Council Member Michael Kubosh discusses Hurricane Harvey recovery, the City of Houston budget and other topics with host Greg Groogan in the What's Your Point? hot seat.

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

More from FOX 26 Houston