What's Your Point? hot seat - Michael Kubosh
HOUSTON (FOX 26) - Houston City Council Member Michael Kubosh discusses Hurricane Harvey recovery, the City of Houston budget and other topics with host Greg Groogan in the What's Your Point? hot seat.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSTON (FOX 26) - Houston City Council Member Michael Kubosh discusses Hurricane Harvey recovery, the City of Houston budget and other topics with host Greg Groogan in the What's Your Point? hot seat.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.