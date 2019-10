Former Dallas Police officer Amber Guyger, charged with murder, took the witness stand asking for forgiveness, but also claiming that she thought the man she shot was going to kill her. The panel discusses the elements of the trial.

This week’s panel: Wayne Dolcefino, media consultant; Bob Price, Associate Editor of Breitbart Texas; Carmen Roe, Houston attorney; Antonio Diaz-, writer, educator and radio host; Michelle Maples, conservative attorney; Craig Jackson, Professor, TSU Thurgood Marshall School of Law.